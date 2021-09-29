Village of Cambridge under boil order until further notice

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A boil order has been issued for the entirety of Cambridge, Illinois on Wednesday, September 29.
Local officials released the order in a new release published just after 9 a.m.
The order says that the entire village is under a boil order until further notice.
This is the second time that Cambridge has been under boil order in the week, after a previous order was issued on Sunday, September 26.
This boil order is being issued while the water tower's final coating improvement is being completed, which is expected to be done within the next two days, according to officials.
This will be followed by followed by a week of curing and water sample evaluation.
