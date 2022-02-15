x
Alexis warning residents to avoid using water following EPA advisory

An alert on the village's website warns residents to avoid using the water until an investigation is completed.
Credit: WNEP

ALEXIS, Ill. — Residents of Alexis are being told to not consume their water following a village order on Tuesday. 

The village posted an emergency message on their website, saying no one should drink or cook with water. The village received the guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The cause of the issue is currently under investigation, according to the message.

A supply of bottled water for residents is being put together by the village, which says more information will be posted as soon as possible.

