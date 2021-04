USP Thomson and the Federal Bureau of Prisons is seeking qualified individuals for Correctional Officers and other positions.

THOMSON, Ill. — The Federal Bureau of Prisons will host a job Fair Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Majestic Pines 11503 3 Mile Rd. in Thomson, Il.

They are seeking veterans to fill several positions at the United States Penitentiary Thomson.

Starting salaries for Correctional Officers are $20.84 per hour with automatic wage increases.