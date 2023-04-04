Veterans take to the skies for 56th QC Honor Flight

Around 90 veterans, including a 100-year-old WWII vet and one woman veteran, took off for Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight early Tuesday morning.

MOLINE, Ill. — Veterans from the Quad Cities area took to the skies Tuesday, April 4 for the 56th Quad Cities Honor Flight.

The flight left the Quad Cities International Airport at around 6:45 a.m. with around 90 veterans, one being a female, and another, a 100-year-old WWII veteran.

The trip is taking veterans to Washington D.C. where they will visit national monuments, dedicated to honoring their sacrifices. For these flights, top priority is given to WWII and Korean War era veterans, or any vets with a terminal illness.

There are trained guardians that will help escort the veterans around throughout the trip.

News 8's Charles Hart spoke with U.S. Army, Vietnam War veteran Tom Hartman who said it's an honor to be around all of the other veterans.

"They say Vietnam vets are the most famous vets of all," Hartman said. "All of our brothers and sisters that fought in all of the wars are the best of all. Yeah, it will make you feel really good for them [the veterans] to come out."

News 8 also spoke with married veterans Dianna and Tom Scott from Silvis, who said they were very excited to go on the flight.

"(I've) been waiting for this for a couple years, signed up for this two years ago," Dianna said in a live interview.

"In fact I didn't get much sleep last night and I understand it's going to be a long day but I'm ready for it," Robert said.

Dianna was the only female veteran on Tuesday's Honor Flight, and she served three years in the U.S. Army, while Robert served in the Navy.

"I wish there were more woman veterans," Dianna said.