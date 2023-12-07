Vera French receives $9.4M for affordable housing units

The funding will help with building Carol's Village Gardens, which will be comprised of 26 one-bedroom units and 4 two-bedroom units.

Example video title will go here for this video

The grant will help with building Carol's Village Gardens, which will be comprised of 26 one-bedroom units and 4 two-bedroom units.

It will be located by Vera French's Carol Center on 808 N. Harrison St. in order to "complement the current outreach programs" offered at the center, like helping people with basic needs, assistance with re-entering the workforce and social engagement for those recovering from mental illness.

The funding comes from the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA). Each year, IFA receives applications for Low Income Housing Tax Credits and this year, Vera French's housing project was selected out of 24 other applicants. The award includes Low Income Housing Tax Credits and HOME funds.

In addition, the IFA designated Vera French Community Mental Health Center a Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO), allowing the organization to access funds for affordable housing beyond the Carol's Village project.

“Carol’s Village Gardens bridges the gap between unstable living situations and permanent supportive housing,” Stacy Kiser, executive director of Vera French Housing, said. “A safe, decent place to live is vital to allowing people to focus on their mental and physical well-being. With this investment in our community by the Iowa Finance Authority, Vera French can continue our mission to help more people striving to recover from mental illness.”

People with serious mental illness can often experience eviction or homelessness and Vera French understands the need for stable housing in recovering from mental illness, according to the release. Vera French Housing seeks to help mitigate this effect through its work. It currently oversees 142 housing units in Davenport and Bettendorf.

A diagnosis is not required for those interested in applying for a unit at the new development. Some units will be set aside for those experiencing homelessness and other applicants' consideration will be based on income eligibility, according to the release.

More information on applying and Vera French Housing can be found here.