What are those lights in the sky?

Many of you asked about two very bright, steady lights in the sky Wednesday night. Turns out, they are planets!

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 16, 2022.

It was very hard to miss two bright shining lights in the Quad Cities sky Wednesday night. In fact, many of you called our newsroom to report your sightings!

No, they weren't UFOs. The National Weather Service of the Quad Cities and our very own StormTrack8 Chief Meteorologist James Zahara identified the "headlights" as Venus and Jupiter.