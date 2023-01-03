x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

What are those lights in the sky?

Many of you asked about two very bright, steady lights in the sky Wednesday night. Turns out, they are planets!

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 16, 2022.

It was very hard to miss two bright shining lights in the Quad Cities sky Wednesday night. In fact, many of you called our newsroom to report your sightings!

No, they weren't UFOs. The National Weather Service of the Quad Cities and our very own StormTrack8 Chief Meteorologist James Zahara identified the "headlights" as Venus and Jupiter. 

Credit: Pam
Pam from Davenport submitted this photo on March 1, 2023. It captures a very bright Venus and Jupiter! Credit: Pam

The NWS said the next time we'll see these planets shine so bright will be Feb. 7, 2032 — exactly 3,265 days from Wednesday night. 

Credit: Beth
Beth submitted this from Rock Island on March 1, 2023. As it turns out, those bright lights are Venus and Jupiter! Credit: Beth

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out