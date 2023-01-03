What are those lights in the sky?

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 16, 2022.
It was very hard to miss two bright shining lights in the Quad Cities sky Wednesday night. In fact, many of you called our newsroom to report your sightings!
No, they weren't UFOs. The National Weather Service of the Quad Cities and our very own StormTrack8 Chief Meteorologist James Zahara identified the "headlights" as Venus and Jupiter.
The NWS said the next time we'll see these planets shine so bright will be Feb. 7, 2032 — exactly 3,265 days from Wednesday night.