BOONE COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Part of a popular central Iowa trail was vandalized, and there is now a search for answers.

Boone County Conservation posted on Facebook it happened on the High Trestle Trail, on the big creek bridge located near Violet Avenue. They believe it happened either last night or early Wednesday.

Conservation leaders said there is paint spread from U Avenue to the Big Creek bridge which is roughly 3/4 of a mile.