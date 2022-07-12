Van crashes into vacant building in Moline after accident

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Fire and EMS responded to a two-car accident that sent one vehicle into the corner of a strip mall in the morning on Tuesday, July 12.
At about 10:10 a.m., Crews responded to 2727 Avenue of the Cities in Moline to a report of a car in a building.
A passenger van with a single occupant was involved in an accident, and it ended up crashing into an empty vacant suite; the site of the former ALDI grocery store.
The driver of the van was transported to a local hospital. There's no official confirmation of his condition, but News 8 crews observed him alert and talking while being taken from the scene.
According to Moline fire marshal Mitch Cunningham, he and the Moline building inspector checked out the building, finding that there is no major structural damage, just cosmetic damage, and that there is no risk of collapse.