Van crashes into vacant building in Moline after accident

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Fire and EMS responded to a two-car accident that sent one vehicle into the corner of a strip mall in the morning on Tuesday, July 12.

At about 10:10 a.m., Crews responded to 2727 Avenue of the Cities in Moline to a report of a car in a building.

The driver of the van was transported to a local hospital. There's no official confirmation of his condition, but News 8 crews observed him alert and talking while being taken from the scene.