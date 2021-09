A van crashed into a home located in East Moline.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A van crashed into a house located at the corner of 33rd Avenue and Kennedy Drive in East Moline on Thursday, September 30.

East Moline Fire Department is currently on scene along with police and paramedics.

Authorities have yet to comment on the situation.

News 8's David Bohlman reports tire tracks can be seen from the road leading to the house.