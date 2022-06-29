Prison union to host job fair in Bettendorf to fill USP Thomson positions

The direct-hire career fair is expediting the hiring process and offering a 25% recruitment bonus to fill numerous positions at the federal prison in Thomson.

A union looking to quickly fill numerous positions at United States Penitentiary Thomson in Illinois is coming to Bettendorf in mid-July to host a job fair.

Council of Prison Locals #33, working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, will be holding a direct-hire career fair at Isles Casino in Bettendorf, offering bonuses and quick processes to job hopefuls.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The career fair is using the Direct Hire Authority to expedite the hiring process to allow law enforcement hopefuls to directly apply for jobs at USP Thomson, which includes Correctional Officers and other positions.

The fair is also offering a 25% recruitment bonus and an Accelerated Promotion Program from GL-05 through GL-07 grade levels.

Applicants should bring their resume and two forms of identification and are required to have U.S. citizenship and pass drug urinalysis, physical examination, and background checks.

Veterans are encouraged to attend and bring a Member 4 copy of their DD-214 or VA rating decision and a VA Disability Certificate, if applicable.

Normally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons limits hiring to those under 37 years old, but exceptions can be made for hard-to-fill positions and eligible veterans.