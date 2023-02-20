Millions of dollars coming to the Quad Cities to improve housing. Here's how much is coming to your community

It's all part of more than $3 billion in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It aims to build, renovate and modernize public housing.

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding communities $3.16 billion in funding to make investments in the housing stock. The grants will go to nearly 2,770 public housing authorities in all 50 states.

“As I have traveled the country, I’ve heard time and again from families and seniors in public housing that a decent home in a safe community shouldn’t be too much to ask for,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “With this investment today, we are committing to work with our public housing authority partners to guarantee homes in public housing are worthy of the families and individuals who live there.”

The grants are provided through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development's Capital Fund Program. According to the HUD the program, "offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities."

Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements to housing such as replacing roofs, or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures, according to the HUD's website.

The HUD says it has invested billions of dollars for more than 80 years to develop and maintain public housing.

News 8 broke down how much money is coming to Quad Cities region housing authorities. In total more than $8.5 million dollars will come to the area.

IOWA

Davenport Housing Commission - $115,288

Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority - $344,461

Low Rent Housing Agency of Burlington - $483,878

Low Rent Housing Agency of Clinton - $169,608

Muscatine Municipal Housing Agency - $360,197

Total: $1,473,432

ILLINOIS

Bureau County Housing Authority - $737,336

Carroll County Housing Authority - $214,763

Housing Authority of the City of Rock Island - $827,358

Housing Authority of the county of JoDaviess - $244,301

Lee County Housing Authority - $564,938

Mercer County Housing Authority - $133,274

Moline Housing Authority - $1,266,957

The Housing Authority of Henry County - $1,308,089

Warren County Housing Authority - $869,247

Whiteside County Housing Authority - $959,420

Total: $7,125,683

You can see a complete list of all grants announced by the HUD by clicking here.