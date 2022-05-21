Crash near LeClaire closes US 67 for hours Saturday evening

x
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — A crash near LeClaire, Iowa closed Highway 67 for several hours Saturday night.

According to early details from police, a crash occurred at around 8:00 p.m. near Olathea Creek Vineyard and Winery.

At least one person was injured in the accident, but no information was given as to how many people were involved or what their condition is.

The crash caused US Highway 67 near LeClaire to be closed for several hours, with police saying they hope to open one lane of traffic during the night.

No further information is available. Police told News8 that additional information will be available soon.

This is a developing story. WQAD will release updates as new information is made available.

