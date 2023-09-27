US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal releases statement ahead of potential government shutdown

A Continuing Resolution, or worse, a government shutdown, will be very disruptive to our operations across Army Materiel Command to include Rock Island Arsenal. We need consistent and predictable funding to prioritize requirements and responsibly manage the resources allocated to equip and sustain Soldiers. Funding limitations require the Army to heavily weigh near-term readiness and accept greater risk among installation, sustainment and modernization accounts. While we will not speculate on what may or may not happen, our goal is to ensure critical operations continue if the government were to shut down, and to maintain transparency and keep our employees informed as we receive guidance from the Department of Army.