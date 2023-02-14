'This is important for our economy' | Lock and Dam 12 restoration near completion

The lock was drained in January to facilitate repairs that officials despite as long overdue and important for the economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVUE, Iowa — Since January, Lock and Dam No. 12 on the Mississippi River has sat empty with no water inside the lock. The reason behind it? Clearing the way for crews to begin overdue, much-needed restoration.

"With 18 locks and dams sites in the Rock Island district, we don't want any one of them to go for more than about 20 years without any dewatering," said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Tom Heinold.

The project is set to cost $3 million and aims to improve transportation while being able to control water levels from the Mississippi River.

Politicians who attended the tour said this is an opportunity for investment and development of new business opportunities.

“This is critically important to our agricultural economy and recreational economy as well," said Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. "Doing this will help us in the long run."

“As we look at expanding market opportunities, how is that going to happen? It's going to happen if we have a good waterway system to get those products to market around the world.” Rep. Hinson said.

The restoration involves working on miter gates — the mechanisms that allow boats to move in and out of the dam's chambers.

"They're going to serve us for another probably at least 50 years before we need to rehabilitate them," Heinold said. "Being able to see that this system that was created nearly 80 years ago and still see it intact fascinates me each time.

Heinold said the team is ahead of schedule and expects to complete the project by March.