Work on US 67 in Rock Island to begin the week of May 18

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, May 14th that work on a section of US 67 between Second and Fifth Avenues in Rock Island are scheduled to begin next week.
The work is set to begin during the week of May 18th, weather permitting.
The resurfacing project will be forcing various daytime closures of the affected area until its expected completion in mid-June.
IDOT says that motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.