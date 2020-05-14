Work on US 67 in Rock Island to begin the week of May 18

Weather permitting, construction on the highway will be causing closures from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, May 14th that work on a section of US 67 between Second and Fifth Avenues in Rock Island are scheduled to begin next week.

The work is set to begin during the week of May 18th, weather permitting.

The resurfacing project will be forcing various daytime closures of the affected area until its expected completion in mid-June.