URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

27-year-old Josh Roldan, also known as Josh Boyer, was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Josh is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'11" tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with green “Let’s day drink" writing and tan shorts.

"The Urbandale Police Department is concerned for Josh’s safety due to untreated health conditions," a release reads.

Josh has family and friends in the Davenport area, according to police, and It is possible Josh may be in the Quad Cities area.