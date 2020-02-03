Unoccupied Davenport home completely destroyed by fire

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, but not soon enough to save the building.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fire broke out a house in western Davenport that ended up consuming the whole building, but firefighters say that the building was not home to anyone.

First responders arrived at the fire just after 2:30 p.m. and were able to get it under control within half an hour.

The fire did not cause any injuries, and the firefighters believe that the building was not occupied. The blaze left almost nothing except the building's frame untouched.