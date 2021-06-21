Unknown donation boxes pop up across Galesburg, GPD recommends removal

GALESBURG, Ill. — A group of donation boxes from an unknown origin have been appearing across Galesburg, and local police weighed in to recommend that the public dispose of them.
On Monday, June 21, the Galesburg Police Department published a Facebook post publicizing the appearance of the drop boxes across the town, and comments on the post have noted their locations in several high-traffic business areas, such as the local Walmart.
Chief of Police Russ Idle later told WQAD that the department does not believe the bins to be linked to any charity operating in the area, and that they are most commonly trespassing on private property.
Instead of calling the number in the post, Chief Idle said that anyone who finds one of these boxes on their property can dispose of it themselves, and does not need to involve the police.