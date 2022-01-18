Former Cottage Hospital employees invited to attend UnityPoint Health career fair

UnityPoint Health says its hospitals, home care and clinics are hiring in the Quad Cities and across Central Illinois.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Former Cottage Hospital employees who recently lost their jobs after the sudden closure have been invited by UnityPoint Health to attend a career fair on Jan. 21.

UnityPoint released a statement on Tuesday, saying its hospitals, home care and clinics are hiring in the Quad Cities and across Central Illinois.

The event will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Crist Student Center at Carl Sandburg College.

News 8's Shelby Kluver was granted exclusive access inside a chaotic scene at the hospital on Jan. 7 with multiple staff members clearing out there belongings due to terminations.

Galesburg Cottage Hospital closed on Jan. 8, following an email sent to staff by owner and CEO Dr. Sanjay Sharma who said the hospital is temporarily suspending all services.

Neither Cottage Hospital or Sharma have responded to multiple requests for comments from News 8 regarding the sudden closure.

“Healthcare workers matter. And there’s never been a more important or exciting time to join our team," said Sammy Widener, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for UnityPoint Health. "We’re looking for a diverse pool of individuals who can contribute their time and talents to caring for our communities, friends and neighbors.”

UnityPoint said walk-in interviews will take place for the following roles:

RN (all areas of hospital, clinics and home care)

LPN (sign-on bonuses available for certain roles)

PCT, CNA, Medical Assistants

Social worker, behavioral health, substance abuse

Therapy-PT/OT/SLP & PTA and COTA

Respiratory Therapists

Imaging - ultrasound, vascular, and radiology techs

Laboratory - Phlebotomists, lab specimen processors, and MLTs

Support service areas - housekeeping, nutrition services, patient access/registration

Anyone interested in attending is asked to bring a resume and be prepared to start an online application.