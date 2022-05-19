No patients injured in Wednesday night fire at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, fire officials say

According to Fire Marshal Greg Marty, the fire was caused by a medical equipment failure. Some staff members were treated for smoke inhalation.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A failed piece of medical equipment cause a small fire that forced patients to evacuate Wednesday night, May 18 from UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said.

The call came in at about 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Rock Island Fire Department's call log.

A Facebook post from the department says the fire was "quickly contained" and no patients were injured in the incident. However, several UnityPoint staff members were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

"The Rock Island Fire Department would like to commend all staff of UnityPoint for properly responding to this emergency," the post says. "Their planning, preparation and quick response was the key to ensuring that no serious injuries were sustained by patients or staff."