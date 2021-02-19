The Moline BirthPlace Center has seen a 19 percent birth rate increase this winter.

MOLINE, Ill — This past March and April, we all spent a lot of time at home, and UnityPoint Health Trinity officials say all that time at home may be the reason why more people have been visiting their BirthPlace Center in Moline.

The national birth rate has been trending downwards in recent years, but UnityPoint Health Trinity's Moline BirthPlace Center says it saw a 19 percent increase of deliveries this past November and December.

That falls about nine months after COVID-19 related lockdowns in the spring. 12 more babies were born in November 2020 compared to November 2019, and 16 more babies were born in December.

Normally, the winter season is slower for UnityPoint Health Trinity. And that was actually the case at the Bettendorf BirthPlace Center, which was down about 20 births this winter compared to 2019.

Both centers are expecting to see the usual busy spring and summer seasons.

"With the quarantine, I anticipate a bit of a baby boom," Moline BirthPlace Center Nurse Manager Cherie Saldana says. "Internally, we have 16 OB staff members pregnant right now. I know were having a boom internally, and I'd say we'll see at least a slight increase."

Right now, one visitor is allowed for a mother's stay at UnityPoint Health Trinity BirthPlace Centers. With decreasing COVID-19 numbers locally, health officials hope to allow one more visitor soon.