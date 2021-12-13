UnityPoint exploring potential partnership with Carle Health in Urbana

Both organizations believe this could benefit the overall health throughout the community while also decreasing healthcare costs.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A possible partnership in the making could expand UnityPoint's healthcare support services in Central Illinois.

In a press release on Monday, UnityPoint Health and its Central Illinois region announced they are exploring a transition of their Peoria-based hospitals and affiliated clinics to Urbana, Illinois where Carle Health is based out of.

Both health systems have signed two non-binding letters of intent:

First, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois will explore the integration of its Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals and clinics, Methodist College and other healthcare services into the Carle organization

Second, UnityPoint Health and Carle Health will evaluate system-to-system opportunities for collaboration and efficiency

Keith Knepp, MD, regional president and CEO, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois, believes the partnership could benefit the overall health throughout the community while also decreasing healthcare costs.

“Our organizations share a deep commitment to improving the health of the people and communities we serve,” Knepp said. “By combining our strengths in care delivery, health insurance, research, and medical education, we are uniquely positioned to improve health in our communities and lower the overall cost of care. We look forward to working together to share expertise, advocate effectively on behalf of those we collectively serve, and help grow and sustain our healthcare workforce in the region.”

The announcement cited both health systems sharing similar values, while also using industry-leading electronic patient health records and a focus on medical attention. The companies say this would ensure a "seamless transition in the care for patients with.

“We believe bringing services together will mean even better health for our patients and our communities,” said James C. Leonard, MD, president and CEO, Carle Health. “Care is so much more comprehensive when the patient’s care team includes clinical care, social support and insurance coverage. Coming together in Peoria and the surrounding region is an important opportunity to serve patients.”

According to the press release, patients and communities would see the following lasting benefits through the proposal:

Healthcare Delivery : Expanded access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services

: Expanded access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services Healthcare Coverage : Greater options for value-based care and contracting for local employers who purchase healthcare

: Greater options for value-based care and contracting for local employers who purchase healthcare Workforce Development : An even stronger healthcare workforce and broader pipeline for new talent through colleges and residency programs

: An even stronger healthcare workforce and broader pipeline for new talent through colleges and residency programs Operational Efficiency: Optimization of services to provide high-quality care and improved support to clinicians

The next steps for both organizations involve evaluating the details of the potential partnership while addressing appropriate regulatory requirements.