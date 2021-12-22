UnityPoint Health's most popular baby names of 2021

The official list of UnityPoint Health's most popular baby names for 2021 is out. Did your baby's name make the list?

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After helping more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world, UnityPoint Health-Trinity released the most popular names chosen in 2021.

Trinity BirthPlace Center - Moline

Boys: Jack/Jaxon Levi Lucas Henry Benjamin

Girls: Charlotte Emery Lily Harper Isabella



Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace Center - Bettendorf

Boys: Noah Jackson Miles Roman Silas

Girls: Eveleigh Cora Olivia Sophia Mya



Each year the health system also highlights "one-of-a-kind" names to recognize the region's diversity. Here's what families chose this year:

Trinity BirthPlace Center - Moline

Symphony

Chicago

Creedence

Saturn

Nation

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace Center - Bettendorf

Mahaunie

Juniper

Jru

Rylah

Granger