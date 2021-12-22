x
UnityPoint Health's most popular baby names of 2021

The official list of UnityPoint Health's most popular baby names for 2021 is out. Did your baby's name make the list?

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After helping more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world, UnityPoint Health-Trinity released the most popular names chosen in 2021.

Trinity BirthPlace Center - Moline

  • Boys:
    • Jack/Jaxon
    • Levi
    • Lucas
    • Henry
    • Benjamin
  • Girls:
    • Charlotte
    • Emery
    • Lily
    • Harper
    • Isabella

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace Center - Bettendorf

  • Boys:
    • Noah
    • Jackson
    • Miles
    • Roman
    • Silas
  • Girls:
    • Eveleigh
    • Cora
    • Olivia
    • Sophia
    • Mya

Each year the health system also highlights "one-of-a-kind" names to recognize the region's diversity. Here's what families chose this year:

Trinity BirthPlace Center - Moline

  • Symphony
  • Chicago
  • Creedence
  • Saturn
  • Nation

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace Center - Bettendorf

  • Mahaunie
  • Juniper
  • Jru
  • Rylah
  • Granger

According to BabyCenter, Olivia was the most popular girl name and Liam was most popular for boys in the U.S.

