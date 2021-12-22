UnityPoint Health's most popular baby names of 2021

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After helping more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world, UnityPoint Health-Trinity released the most popular names chosen in 2021.
Trinity BirthPlace Center - Moline
- Boys:
- Jack/Jaxon
- Levi
- Lucas
- Henry
- Benjamin
- Girls:
- Charlotte
- Emery
- Lily
- Harper
- Isabella
Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace Center - Bettendorf
- Boys:
- Noah
- Jackson
- Miles
- Roman
- Silas
- Girls:
- Eveleigh
- Cora
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Mya
Each year the health system also highlights "one-of-a-kind" names to recognize the region's diversity. Here's what families chose this year:
Trinity BirthPlace Center - Moline
- Symphony
- Chicago
- Creedence
- Saturn
- Nation
Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace Center - Bettendorf
- Mahaunie
- Juniper
- Jru
- Rylah
- Granger
According to BabyCenter, Olivia was the most popular girl name and Liam was most popular for boys in the U.S.