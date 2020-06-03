UnityPoint and Genesis clinics issue visitor restrictions due to coronavirus

The pandemic has caused the hospitals to take more precautions in allowing people to make visits.

A joint press release from UnityPoint Health - Trinity and Genesis Health System has announced new, temporary restrictions on how visitors will be allowed or denied entrance to the hospital in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospitals groups announced a shared policy that would take effect immediately at inpatient Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health - Trinity inpatient locations. The health providers acknowledge that the restrictions may create inconveniences to many families, but maintain that they are important steps to take to keep people safe and healthy.

The new restrictions go as follows:

Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.

Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.

All visitors must be healthy. We strongly recommend you do not visit if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough, or sore throat. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.

Out of respect to patients, staff and other visitors, visitors with certain other symptoms, such as runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea should also postpone their visits.

Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including end-of-life care and those situations when a patient’s visitors are considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care.

Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to best protect our patients.

The health groups say that although the risk of COVID-19 in the region is low, the steps serve as a preventative measure should the virus appear. They also help fights more traditional cold and flu risks, which are high at this time.