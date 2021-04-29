Social media incident involving racial slur prompts investigation into two United High School students

The United Community Unit School District launched an investigation that's related to what the district is calling an incident on social media.

MONMOUTH, Ill — The United Community Unit School District launched an investigation that's related to what the district is calling "an incident on social media."

On Wednesday afternoon, April 28, school administrators became aware of something on social media that involved two United High School students and the use of a racial slur, according to a statement from the district.

The statement said that the district began an investigation and the students who were involved were taken out of school "pending the investigation. A spokesperson from the school district confirmed that the police have also gotten involved.

"The District takes such matters seriously, and will not condone the actions, words and behaviors of the involved students," read the statement from the district.

The district would not share any specifics on what the social media incident entailed. The district spokesperson did confirm, however, that there have been racist posts tagged to a Facebook page that appears to belong to the school, but it does not belong to the school.