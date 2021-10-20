UAW workers from other states backed John Deere strikers with caravan

UAW workers from different states joined the picket lines in East Moline to support John Deere strikers.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — UAW members from across the country joined the picket lines in East Moline with a car caravan in support of John Deere strikers Tuesday night.

Supporters provided food and supplies to help strikers make it through their shift.

Tuesday October 19, 2020 marks six days that UAW workers have been on strike against John Deere.

UAW members from out of state said they know what it feels like to be on strike and wanted to help.

“I just wanted to come down here and give any of my knowledge and my support to these guys and let him know that they're not alone," said Chadd Fabbro, Flint, MI UAW member.

Caravan organizer, Gregg Johnson, says union employees deserves better treatment and pay from their employers.

“The reason people in the private sector make what they make is because of the sacrifices made by our union brothers and sisters for the last several decades," said Johnson.

One UAW worker from New York said although they can't be in the Quad Cities everyday, they will continue to support from afar.

“Whether we're here physically or whether we're here in spirit, we're going to support them. We're going to support them on social media, we're going to encourage them, we're going to give donations or whatever they ask for," said Cleveland Jones Jr., New York UAW member.

Another from New Orleans said it's a big deal to make the decision to strike and impacts families significantly.

“It's a big sacrifice first to come out here walk off the job and come out here to strike. People think it's just a game. It's not a game," said Larry Guerra, New Orleans UAW member.

Strikers filled the street with screams and enthusiasm as cars honked their horns for hours. A retired UAW employee said he's shocked at the energy and how determined strikers are to get what they think they deserve.

"I've never seen anything like this in my lifetime and I'm 77-years-old, said Donald DeLoose. "They'll stay out here until a second winter, they're not going back to work.”

Johnson says his team of UAW members are prepared to support John Deere strikers for as long as they need.

“We got people dropping off food, feet warmers and hand warmers. We're ready for winter if that's what we have to do, until people are starting to get treated fairly. That's why we'll be out here every single day," said Johnson.