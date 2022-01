Tyson says they are offering starting wages of $19 an hour plus benefits for their Joslin location in Hillsdale, Illinois.

MOLINE, Ill. — Tyson Foods is hosting a community job fair on Jan. 20 as the company looks to hire new employees for its Joslin location in Hillsdale, Illinois.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moline Public Library located at 3210 41st Street.

In a press release, Tyson says they are offering starting wages of $19 an hour plus benefits which includes health insurance coverage.