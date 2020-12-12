'Two Weeks of Love' campaign celebrating 20 years in service as need increases due to pandemic

The toy and food drive organized by Muscatine businesses collected approximately $10,000 worth of food for the Muscatine County Salvation Army.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — 2020 marks a major milestone for the 'Two Weeks of Love' campaign. Muscatine's TanTara Transportation and Krieger's Auto Group began the initiative in 2000 for the Muscatine County Salvation Army, starting a toy and food drive during the holiday season.

Organizer and Co-Owner of TanTara Transportation David Riggan says they helped raise $3,000 in Red Kettle donations for the local Salvation Army, and collected about $10,000 worth of food.

Fareway Grocery is also in on it, putting together bags of goods for customers to buy and donate to the cause

"The Fareway customers have just been extraordinary," Riggan says. "They're bringing out these prepackaged bags left and right."

Riggan says this is their second food drive of the year because of the pandemic. In the spring, the food they had collected during last year's campaign ran dry. Now, they want to make sure that doesn't happen again in 2021.

"We've seen a lot more traffic honestly than years past," Riggan says.

He says the rush they've seen is matched by the generosity of those donating.

"These two folks were just kind of emotional about it, saying 'I have so much and I just cant give enough,'" Riggan says. "We haven't seen that in years past."