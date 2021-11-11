Two Veterans in Galesburg win HVAC systems

Both have been going without either working heat or air conditioning for some time. After community nominations, they are getting new systems for free.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Usually when you go to a car dealership you're looking for your next set of wheels. But on Thursday, at Yemm Chevrolet in Galesburg, two veterans were given a different gift.

Both Lewis Huff, and Alan Broadfield live in Galesburg, Illinois. At each of their homes they had either a furnace or air conditioning system that went out. Earlier this year companies Rheem, Amp, and Yemm Chevrolet came together to create a Veterans giveaway of one HVAC system. Nearly 25 nomination forms were submitted and ultimately were able to help two local veterans.

Lewis Huff had just recently replaced his furnace but still had a broken central cooling system. The companies involved decided to give Lewis a new central cooling system. Alan Broadfield has been without working A/C for a couple years now and the companies involved decided to give Alan a full overhaul, giving him a new furnace and central cooling system.