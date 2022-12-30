Two-vehicle crash leads one vehicle to crash into East Moline business

According to police, after the crash, one of the vehicles traveled through a median and crashed into the side of Costa Oil, located at 702 Avenue of the Cities.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Friday morning two-vehicle collision in East Moline resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into an oil change shop, according to a news release.

Around 5:09 a.m., East Moline police responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

According to police, after the crash, one of the vehicles traveled through a median and crashed into the side of Costa Oil, located at 702 Avenue of the Cities.

Both drivers were treated at the scene and released.

Traffic has resumed as normal.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.