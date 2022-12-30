x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two-vehicle crash leads one vehicle to crash into East Moline business

According to police, after the crash, one of the vehicles traveled through a median and crashed into the side of Costa Oil, located at 702 Avenue of the Cities.

More Videos

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Friday morning two-vehicle collision in East Moline resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into an oil change shop, according to a news release.

Around 5:09 a.m., East Moline police responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities. 

According to police, after the crash, one of the vehicles traveled through a median and crashed into the side of Costa Oil, located at 702 Avenue of the Cities. 

Both drivers were treated at the scene and released. 

Traffic has resumed as normal. 

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

  

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Before You Leave, Check This Out