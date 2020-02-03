Two people wounded by gunfire in Burlington, suspect unknown

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police are searching for a shooter after arriving at a scene to find two people injured by gunfire.
The Burlington Police Department received a call reporting shots fired in the 2300 block of Washington Street at about 10 p.m. on the night of Saturday, March 1st.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that two people had sustained gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835. Additional information will be released as it becomes available