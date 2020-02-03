Two people wounded by gunfire in Burlington, suspect unknown

Police arrived at the scene two find two wounded victims and no suspect in sight.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police are searching for a shooter after arriving at a scene to find two people injured by gunfire.

The Burlington Police Department received a call reporting shots fired in the 2300 block of Washington Street at about 10 p.m. on the night of Saturday, March 1st.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that two people had sustained gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.