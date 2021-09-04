Two people thrown from car and killed in Whiteside County crash

An SUV was travelling down Route 136 when it left the road, rolled into a ditch, and ejected both of its occupants, which resulted in both dying.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill — Whiteside County officials announced that two people had been killed in a rolling crash on Route 136 in the morning of Friday, April 9.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers from the Fulton Police Department were alerted to a crash on Route 136 west of Sand Road at about 9:14 a.m.

It was discovered than an SUV had been travelling eastward on the road when it suddenly left the roadway and entered the ditch.

The vehicle began to roll and crashed, ejecting its two occupants; an unidentified driver and passenger.

When first responders arrived, the Whiteside County Coroner pronounced both people dead at the scene.