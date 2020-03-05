Two people killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

Two people were found dead in an afternoon motorcycle in Clinton County on Saturday, May 2nd.
At about 4:14 p.m., Clinton County Deputies were dispatched to the area of 290th Avenue and 205th Street in response to a motorcycle accident with injuries.
At the scene, deputies discovered that the bike had left the roadway for some reason and struck the fence around a nearby farm field.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were proclaimed dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.