Two people killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash identified

Both riders were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon.

Two people were killed in an afternoon motorcycle crash in Clinton County on Saturday, May 2nd.

At about 4:15 p.m., Clinton County Deputies were called to the area of 290th Avenue and 205th Street in response to a motorcycle crash with injuries.

At the scene, deputies discovered that the bike had left the roadway for some reason and struck the fence around a nearby farm field. 

Both occupants of the motorcycle were proclaimed dead at the scene.  They were later identified as 63-year-old David Boettcher and 61-year-old Vickie Boettcher, both from Lowden, Iowa.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.