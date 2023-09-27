Two non-profits merging to provide better care to Quad Cities

Bethany for Children and Families and Bridgeview Community Health Center of Clinton have merged to provide better social services and mental health care.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two social service and mental health nonprofits in the greater Quad Cities area are crossing the river and have agreed to merge, according to a press release.

Bethany for Children and Families in Moline and the Bridgeview Community Health Center (CMHC) of Clinton have agreed to merge in order to provide better care.

The merger comes after months of meetings outlining how the organizations will serve their communities. In addition, the merger creates a management agreement between the two and "is advantageous to both Bethany and Bridgeview." The press release adds that it will help create "an economy of scale and synergy, which benefits both organizations and the clients they serve."

Bethany's current president Bill Steinhauser will take over leadership of the new organization, due to Bridgeview's executive director retiring this year. Bridgeview employs 34 people with Bethany having a staff of 90.

With both of these organizations, the goal of providing the best social care for underprivileged families and adults remains at the core of their mission.