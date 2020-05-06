Two streets closing in Moline for I-74 river bridge construction

Two streets around near the interstate will be closed for a week or more starting this weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — As part of ongoing construction on the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge in Moline, two roads will be facing closures.

Contractors will be placing steel beams to construct overpass bridges and retaining walls, as well as removing existing structures. The work requires nearby roads to be closed for the safety of motorists and construction workers.

Beginning Friday, June 5th, the area of 19th Street between 7th and 12th Avenues will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure will affect the new eastbound detour route as well. The construction is expected to last one week.