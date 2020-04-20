Two Moline garages heavily damaged by morning fire

Moline firefighters were deployed at just after 4 a.m. to get a spreading garage fire under control.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two garages in Moline sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, April 20th.

Moline firefighters were deployed to the 1100 block of 22nd Street at about 4:07 a.m. to find a garage fully engulfed in flames, which had also spread to the neighboring garage.

Firefighters took aggressive action to stop the spread, and the blaze was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Despite the swift action, both garages sustained heavy damage that totaled to about $50,000 for both structures, including a motorcycle and a minivan. Siding on both the resident's home and the neighbor was also melted and damaged. No injuries were reported.