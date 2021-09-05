Two killed in multi-vehicle Henry County crash

Henry County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 880 N. and Illinois Highway 78, just north of Kewanee.

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Henry County Sunday, Sept. 5.

Henry County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 880 N. and Illinois Highway 78, just north of Kewanee.

Police said three vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. A car going southbound crossed the centerline, struck the motorcycle and then hit an SUV which were both traveling northbound.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead on scene. People in the other two vehicles were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown.