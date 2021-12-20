2 injured following vehicle accident in Muscatine County

The sheriff's office says the driver was ejected and a juvenile passenger was trapped inside the vehicle upon arrival on Sunday.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Two individuals were seriously injured in a vehicle accident late Sunday, Dec. 19 in rural Muscatine County.

Muscatine County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Monday, saying deputies responded to the 1400 block of Moscow Road at 7:42 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a driver who had been ejected and a passenger that was still trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Daryn Clark of Wilton, who was air lifted to local health facilities. The passenger was listed as a juvenile and also transported after they were extracted from the vehicle.

Both victims reportedly sustained significant injuries from the accident.

The sheriff's office did not give any details on the incident, and say the accident remains under investigation.