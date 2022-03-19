Two injured after shooting in Des Moines County

Police say it happened Saturday morning around 4:00 a.m. in the 400 block of North Street in Mediapolis.

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — Two people were injured after an early morning shooting in Des Moines County Saturday, March 19.

Police said it happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 400 block of North Street in Mediapolis.

Authorities responded to the call of one person shot but found two men suffering from gunshot wounds after arriving on the scene. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police said everyone involved has been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.