Two in custody after shooting in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline Police Officers responded to gunshots in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue April 13 at 10:22 a.m. No one was injured in the shooting incident.

Police spoke with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance in the area.

A vehicle was identified from the video surveillance as being involved in the shooting and the vehicle’s information was given to law enforcement agencies in the area and was later located by the Davenport Police Department.

Davenport Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled. The vehicle was eventually stopped, the driver and the occupant was taken into custody.

It is unknown if those in the vehicle were involved in the shooting incident.