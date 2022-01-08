Two dead, two injured after rollover crash near Elizabeth

A crash near rural Elizabeth turned fatal after the car struck a culvert and rolled over several times, killing two of the four occupants.

ELIZABETH, Ill. — Two people are dead and two other were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash turned fatal early Saturday morning.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:21 a.m. on January 8, deputies were dispatched to the scene of an accident on S. Pleasant Hill Road about half a mile south of Jenny Lane.

The deputies learned before arriving that two people had been ejected from the car in the process of the crash.

They arrived at the scene to find CPR being performed on one of the passengers, and began CPR on the second.

Soon after, Elizabeth EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the two passengers dead.

The vehicle's driver and a third passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation later found that the vehicle was travelling north on S. Pleasant Hill Road when it left the road at high speed when it struck a culvert, causing it to roll over several times before coming to a stop in a driveway on the driver's side.