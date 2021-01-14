Two dead, one in critical condition after early morning Bettendorf house fire

Bettendorf firefighters responded to calls of a structure fire after 5:30 A.M. Thursday, where a teenager managed to escape.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two people have died after an early morning house fire. Police say a 66-year-old man and 5-year-old girl both died of smoke inhalation at the hospital.

A 63-year-old women are in critical condition. An 18-year-old man was able to escape.

The fire started after 5:30 A.M. Thursday morning, as Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverview Lane next to Neil Armstrong Elementary School.

The Bettendorf Fire Chief says the home was full of smoke when crews arrived, after a fire started on the northwest corner.

A neighbor says he knew the family.

"(They're) a very good family, honest and hardworking," Dwayne Hanson says.

Before the news of their deaths, he shared his sympathies to the family.

"(When you) see the fie, you immediately feel sorry for the family," Hanson says. "Especially in January, it's the worst time of year to have a fire. You feel sorry, feel a little heartbroken and everything."

The Bettendorf Community School District issued a statement this evening --

"This is a sad and tragic day for all of us in the Bettendorf Community School District and the broader community. We have come to learn about the passing of members of a Bettendorf family due to the tragic home fire on Thursday. Words cannot begin to express our feelings of pain and grief over the loss of life. In addition to a Bettendorf parent, one of our precious preschool students has passed and one of our high school students and a parent were injured. We pray for their quick recovery."

"This family lived next door to Neil Armstrong Elementary School. They were our friends and neighbors and our hearts are heavy as we mourn with the family."

"We will have additional counselors available to address the needs of students and staff members within the District and will continue to provide support to our school families as we process this painful event."