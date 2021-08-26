Two dead after head-on crash between motorcycle and SUV in Whiteside County

Two people died and several more were injured after a motorcycle crashed into another car while driving in the wrong lane.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill — Two people are dead and more were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in rural Whiteside County Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Round Grove Road around 6 p.m. in August 26.

At the scene, it was discovered through investigation and witnesses that a motorcycle was driving the wrong way when it crashed head-on into an SUV. The motorcycle was travelling east in the westbound lane; the SUV was headed westbound in the correct lane.

Immediately after the collision, the driver of the SUV lost control of the car and drove into a ditch and rolled, pinning one of its passengers in the process.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene: 74-year-old Denny Fluffs from Sterling, the motorcycle's driver, and 27-year-old Bria Williams from Robbins, who was pinned under the SUV.

The SUV's driver and other passengers were transported to a hospital, treated, and later released.