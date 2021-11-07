Two dead after rural Warren County crash Saturday evening

Two people are dead and two more are injured after their cars collided head-on Saturday evening.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Two people are dead and two more are injured after a car crash in rural Warren County Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, at about 8:40 p.m. on November 6, deputies were alerted to a crash on Illinois 135 near Monmouth.

Investigation found that that the first car, a Buick SUV, was travelling south crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the second car, a Toyota SUV that was heading north.

The driver and sole occupant of the Buick, 34-year-old Hannah Porter from Monmouth, was killed in crash, as well as one passenger of the Toyota; 78-year-old Roland Nelson from Viola.

The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries, and a second passenger was sent away in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.