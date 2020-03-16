Two Davenport homes damaged by gunfire over weekend

Police are investigating both incidents, and say that they are unconnected, as far as current information goes.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are investigating two incidents from over the weekend that ended with houses being damaged by gunfire.

On Friday, March 13th at around 5:30 p.m. Davenport police were called to the 1700 block of Cedar Street, responding to a shots fired call. Officers searched the area until they found a scene in the 2100 block of W 18th Street that was littered with spent cartridge cases. They also found that a house in the area was damaged by the shots. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, March 15th at just after 6 a.m., police responded to the area of 1500 Ripley Street with another shots fired call. The scene there also featured spent casings and a damaged home. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on both incidents. Police say that there is no indication at this time that the incidents are connected.