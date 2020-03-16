Two Davenport homes damaged by gunfire over weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are investigating two incidents from over the weekend that ended with houses being damaged by gunfire.
On Friday, March 13th at around 5:30 p.m. Davenport police were called to the 1700 block of Cedar Street, responding to a shots fired call. Officers searched the area until they found a scene in the 2100 block of W 18th Street that was littered with spent cartridge cases. They also found that a house in the area was damaged by the shots. No injuries were reported.
On Sunday, March 15th at just after 6 a.m., police responded to the area of 1500 Ripley Street with another shots fired call. The scene there also featured spent casings and a damaged home. No injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on both incidents. Police say that there is no indication at this time that the incidents are connected.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents are encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.