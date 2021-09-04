Two arrested in suspicious death, body found in Mississippi River

Police arrested Levi Meyer for First Degree murder of Keith Heidenreich and charge Danielle Heidenreich with concealment of homicidal death on Wednesday.

SAVANNA, Ill. — According to, Jo Daviess County State Attorney Levi Meyer, 35, of Freeport was arrested for First Degree murder for the death of Keith A. Heidenreich.

Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna was arrested for concealment of homicidal death by attempting to destroy, conceal, alter, or disguise physical evidence of the death of Keith Heidenreich.

These charges stem from an incident on March 10 when the body of Keith Heidenreich, 48, was recovered from the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing in rural Savanna.

Investigators believe that Keith Heidenreich’s death was related to incidents that took place inside the residence of Meyer and Danielle Heidenreich at 50 Blackhawk Street in Hanover.

Keith Heidenreich’s body was then driven by vehicle to Miller’s Landing and put in the Mississippi River.

Meyer’s bond was set at $1,000,000 and Danielle Heidenreich’s bond was set for $250,000.

Both are being held at the Jo Daviess County Jail.