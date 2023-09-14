1 person found dead near Little Swan Lake, 2 arrested in Warren County

Drake Taflinger, 27, and Alicia Simpson, 25, were taken into custody. Officials with the Warren County Sheriff's Office say charges are pending.

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. — Two people are in custody after a man was found dead near Little Swan Lake in Warren County.

According to officials with the Warren County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Donald Friday of Bushnell was found deceased outside a residence at Little Swan Lake on Sept. 13. Investigators believe that he died at another location and an autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Following an investigation of a search warrant, officers with the McDonough County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Drake Taflinger of Little Swan Lake and 25-year-old Alicia Simpson of Macomb in connection to Friday's death. The two are being held for Warren County, where officials say charges are pending.

