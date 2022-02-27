Putting for a cause: Indoor golf raises money for Tudi's Tribe

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Tudi's Tribe annual putt putt game is back for its 20th anniversary. Around 360 people on Saturday, Feb. 26 played a round of indoor golf at Oakwood Country Club.
The 18-hole putt putt game raises money for Tudi's Tribe, a group that grants wishes to kids with cancer in the local area.
Since it was founded, Tudi's Tribe has helped 61 area families, and sent around 40 kids to Disney World, according to longtime supporter Jason Costello.
During the pandemic, the organization also provided more than 6,000 meals to people.
Costello said it's wonderful to see so many people playing putt putt, coming to support Tudi's Tribe's mission.
"What an incredible community. People really care and the people in this community especially understand the importance of this event and the cause that they're supporting," he said. "When you get a chance to meet these children, they are so resilient. They'll move you to tears and they're positive, they're upbeat, and they're gonna take this on and fight it, and oftentimes succeed. And having a community to have their back like this community has, it's so supportive and so helpful to them."