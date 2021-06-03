Try your luck with Moline Parks and Rec 'Leprechaun Hunt'

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Parks & Recreation is encouraging the community to get out and enjoy the parks with a 'Leprechaun Hunt'.
The "hunt" is taking place Saturday, March 6th, 2021 - March 21st, 2021.
How to play:
- Pick 1 out of the 3 parks ( East End, Velie, Kiwanis)
- Take a picture with the park sign
- Find all 5 leprechauns and take a picture with each one.
- Email your 6 pictures to tleedle@moline.il.us to be entered into their swag bag giveaway.
Park Addresses:
East End Park - 48th Street & 8th Avenue
Velie Park - 11th Street & 11th Avenue
Kiwanis Park - 18th Street & 13th Avnue