Try your luck with Moline Parks and Rec 'Leprechaun Hunt'

Saturday March 6th - March 21st
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Parks & Recreation is encouraging the community to get out and enjoy the parks with a 'Leprechaun Hunt'.

The "hunt" is taking place Saturday, March 6th, 2021 - March 21st, 2021. 

How to play:

  1. Pick 1 out of the 3 parks ( East End, Velie, Kiwanis)
  2. Take a picture with the park sign
  3. Find all 5 leprechauns and take a picture with each one.
  4. Email your 6 pictures to tleedle@moline.il.us to be entered into their swag bag giveaway.

Park Addresses:

East End Park - 48th Street & 8th Avenue

Velie Park - 11th Street & 11th Avenue

Kiwanis Park - 18th Street & 13th Avnue